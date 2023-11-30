The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Erik Karlsson, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Penguins-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 24:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In five of 21 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 18 Points 5 6 Goals 3 12 Assists 2

