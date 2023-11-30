Jake Guentzel will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Guentzel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is +8.

Guentzel has scored a goal in six of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Guentzel has a point in 17 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 24 Points 3 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

