On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Jansen Harkins going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

  • Harkins is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Harkins has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

