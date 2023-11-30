In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jeff Carter to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Carter has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 4-1

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

