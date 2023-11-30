The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) play the Morehead State Eagles (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 84.2 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Marshall is 2-2.

Morehead State is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 84.2 points.

The Eagles put up 71.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Thundering Herd give up.

When Morehead State scores more than 75.6 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Eagles are shooting 43% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.

The Thundering Herd make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 3.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Roshala Scott: 24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

24.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Breanna Campbell: 12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahogany Matthews: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.6 FG% Aislynn Hayes: 8.6 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

