As they gear up to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) on Thursday, November 30 at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Penguins Season Insights

With 65 goals (3.1 per game), the Penguins have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 55 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +10, they are 10th-best in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-150) Penguins (+125) 6.5

