Brayden Point and Sidney Crosby are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 24 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 17 assists in 21 games (playing 19:45 per game).

With 24 total points (1.1 per game), including 13 goals and 11 assists through 21 contests, Crosby is key for Pittsburgh's attack.

This season, Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists for Pittsburgh, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic's record stands at 2-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 132 saves with a .930% save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (37 points), via registered 15 goals and 22 assists.

Point has chipped in with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists).

Victor Hedman has scored four goals and added 19 assists in 23 games for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson (8-5-5) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (45th in league).

Penguins vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 19th 30.3 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 31 20th 2nd 32.47% Power Play % 12.07% 26th 9th 84.51% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

