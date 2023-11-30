The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-145) Penguins (+120) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been made an underdog seven times this season, and won five of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +120 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's games this season have had over 6.5 goals eight of 21 times.

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 80 (2nd) Goals 65 (18th) 81 (30th) Goals Allowed 55 (4th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 7 (28th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (4th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while going 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 games.

Three of Pittsburgh's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 1.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Penguins' 65 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Penguins are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 55 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +10.

