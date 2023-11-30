For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sidney Crosby a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150

Crosby stats and insights

Crosby has scored in nine of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Crosby's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:26 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:14 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 17:56 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 4 3 1 17:30 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

