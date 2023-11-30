The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Sidney Crosby, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Crosby in that upcoming Penguins-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:04 on the ice per game.

Crosby has a goal in nine games this season out of 21 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 17 of 21 games this year, Crosby has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 21 games played.

Crosby has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 24 Points 6 13 Goals 2 11 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.