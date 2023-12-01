Adam Fantilli will be among those on the ice Friday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Does a bet on Fantilli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Fantilli vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:32 per game on the ice, is -11.

Fantilli has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 24 games this season, Fantilli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Fantilli has an assist in six of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Fantilli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

