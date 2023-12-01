The Ottawa Senators (8-9) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) on Friday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

You can turn on ESPN+ and BSOH to watch as the Senators and the Blue Jackets meet.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 82 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Boone Jenner 24 11 5 16 8 11 56.6% Zachary Werenski 22 1 15 16 7 11 - Ivan Provorov 24 2 12 14 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 22 7 6 13 4 13 18.8% Johnny Gaudreau 24 3 8 11 10 7 0%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have conceded 59 total goals (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Senators' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 29th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players