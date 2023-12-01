Blue Jackets vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Ottawa Senators (8-9) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Senators were defeated by the Florida Panthers 5-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Senators (-155)
|Blue Jackets (+125)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 20 times this season, and won six, or 30.0%, of those games.
- Columbus has gone 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 44.4% chance to win.
- Columbus has played 13 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info
|Senators vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Senators vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Senators vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|59 (29th)
|Goals
|69 (15th)
|59 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (29th)
|14 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (27th)
|15 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (1st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets went 3-6-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over five times.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 69 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their -13 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.