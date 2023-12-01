The Ottawa Senators (8-9) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Senators were defeated by the Florida Panthers 5-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-155) Blue Jackets (+125) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 20 times this season, and won six, or 30.0%, of those games.

Columbus has gone 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 44.4% chance to win.

Columbus has played 13 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 59 (29th) Goals 69 (15th) 59 (8th) Goals Allowed 82 (29th) 14 (17th) Power Play Goals 8 (27th) 15 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 3-6-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over five times.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 69 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.