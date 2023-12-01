Will Patrik Laine score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Laine averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:03 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:17 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

