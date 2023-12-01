The Columbus Blue Jackets, Patrik Laine included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Laine's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:00 per game on the ice, is -9.

Laine has a goal in four games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Laine has a point in six games this season through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 14 contests this year, Laine has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Laine's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Laine going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Laine Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 14 Games 3 6 Points 1 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

