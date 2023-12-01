The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) face the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Josiah Harris: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. St. John's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank 74th 76.0 Points Scored 77.3 50th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 37.2 5th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.8 324th 179th 13.0 Assists 15.2 40th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.5 320th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.