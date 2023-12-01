Friday's contest at Cintas Center has the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) going head-to-head against the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a win for Houston by a score of 69-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Xavier has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Houston is 4-3-0. The Musketeers have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 1-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (138th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per contest (134th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 128th in the country. Its opponents pull down 34.7 per outing.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 31.4% from deep while its opponents hit 27.1% from long range.

The Musketeers' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 201st in college basketball, and the 82.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

Xavier forces 13 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while committing 12 (187th in college basketball play).

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and giving up 49 per contest, first in college basketball) and have a +191 scoring differential.

Houston pulls down 38.7 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 28 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Houston makes 8 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.6% from beyond the arc (130th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.9%.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.0 per game, committing 7.7 (first in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

