The Columbus Blue Jackets, Zachary Werenski among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Werenski's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 23:24 on the ice per game.

In one of 22 games this season, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 12 of 22 games this year, Werenski has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Werenski has an assist in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Werenski hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

