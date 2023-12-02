The Pittsburgh Penguins, Bryan Rust included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Rust in the Penguins-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Bryan Rust vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust's plus-minus this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is +12.

In Rust's 19 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Rust has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rust has an assist in five of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rust's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 3 17 Points 1 10 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

