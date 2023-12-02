The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at seventh.

The Cavaliers score 7.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pistons allow (118.5).

When Cleveland puts up more than 118.5 points, it is 3-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are scoring 5.9 fewer points per game (108.4) than they are away from home (114.3).

In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 2.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (113.4).

In home games, the Cavaliers are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.7) than in road games (11.4). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries