The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in nine of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 2 18 Points 3 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.