Evgeni Malkin will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Malkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:31 per game on the ice, is -2.

Malkin has scored a goal in nine of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Malkin has a point in 13 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 22 games this season, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Malkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Malkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 3 20 Points 3 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

