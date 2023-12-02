The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Georges Niang, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Niang, in his most recent time out, had eight points and two steals in a 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Niang, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 13.4 15.7 PR -- 12.2 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Niang's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georges Niang Insights vs. the Pistons

Niang has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Niang is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 17th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.5 points per contest, the Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pistons give up 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

The Pistons allow 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Georges Niang vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 27 9 7 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.