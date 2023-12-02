On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jansen Harkins going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Harkins has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

