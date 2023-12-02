Should you bet on Jeff Carter to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • Carter has no points on the power play.
  • Carter averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

