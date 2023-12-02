Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
Should you wager on Marcus Pettersson to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
