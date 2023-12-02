How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.
- Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Wisconsin has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (67.3).
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.
- At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.