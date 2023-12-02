The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Marshall shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 253rd.

The Thundering Herd average 74.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.3 the RedHawks give up.

When Marshall puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall scored 84.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Thundering Herd were better in home games last season, surrendering 69.4 points per game, compared to 73.6 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Marshall fared worse at home last year, averaging 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule