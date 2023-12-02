The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Marshall has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Thundering Herd's five games this season have hit the over.

Miami (OH) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The RedHawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this year.

