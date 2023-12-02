Saturday's game at Cam Henderson Center has the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) going head-to-head against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for Marshall, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 75, Miami (OH) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-3.8)

Marshall (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Marshall has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while Miami (OH)'s ATS record this season is 2-3-0. Both the Thundering Herd and the RedHawks are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd average 74 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 81.2 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Marshall loses the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. it records 34.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 142nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.8 per outing.

Marshall knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Thundering Herd rank 317th in college basketball with 85.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 264th in college basketball defensively with 93.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marshall and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Thundering Herd commit 13.2 per game (267th in college basketball) and force 13 (124th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.