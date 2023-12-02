In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Matt Nieto to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nieto stats and insights

Nieto has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Nieto has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Nieto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:42 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 8:16 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:18 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:23 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:54 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

