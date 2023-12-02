Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Strus, in his most recent game (November 30 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted nine points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.5 PRA -- 23.3 23.6 PR -- 19.4 19.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Pistons

Strus is responsible for attempting 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 25.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per game.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are fourth in the NBA, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 39 18 7 3 4 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.