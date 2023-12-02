West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Mercer County, West Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montcalm High School at Twin Valley High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Pilgrims Knob, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
