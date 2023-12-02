Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2), the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed
Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body
Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body
Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body
Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

  • The Penguins rank 15th in the NHL with 69 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Its goal differential (+12) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers' 67 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
  • Philadelphia has conceded 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +1, they are 13th in the league.

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-175) Flyers (+145) 6

