Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 57 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 69 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 22 7 18 25 10 10 22.2% Sidney Crosby 22 14 11 25 16 18 59% Evgeni Malkin 22 10 10 20 26 20 48.8% Erik Karlsson 22 6 12 18 15 13 - Bryan Rust 19 10 7 17 10 9 100%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 2.9 goals per game (66 in total), 14th in the league.

With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Flyers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Flyers Key Players