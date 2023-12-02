How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Penguins-Flyers matchup on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
|Penguins vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Flyers Prediction
|Penguins vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Flyers Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 57 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 69 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|22
|7
|18
|25
|10
|10
|22.2%
|Sidney Crosby
|22
|14
|11
|25
|16
|18
|59%
|Evgeni Malkin
|22
|10
|10
|20
|26
|20
|48.8%
|Erik Karlsson
|22
|6
|12
|18
|15
|13
|-
|Bryan Rust
|19
|10
|7
|17
|10
|9
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 2.9 goals per game (66 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Flyers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|23
|12
|6
|18
|6
|16
|26.7%
|Travis Sanheim
|23
|2
|14
|16
|19
|13
|-
|Joel Farabee
|23
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Sean Couturier
|21
|5
|10
|15
|11
|16
|49.6%
|Cam Atkinson
|23
|8
|6
|14
|11
|9
|100%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.