Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Flyers on December 2, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and other players on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 25 points. He has seven goals and 18 assists this season.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Sidney Crosby has 25 points (1.1 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists through 22 games for Pittsburgh.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Konecny's 18 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 12 goals and six assists in 23 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Travis Sanheim is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 16 total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and 14 assists in 23 games.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.