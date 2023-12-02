The Providence Friars (6-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Providence is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 74th.
  • The Friars record 76.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.1 the Rams give up.
  • Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.3% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 221st.
  • The Rams average 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars give up to opponents (62.9).
  • When Rhode Island allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 4-1.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence put up 82.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Friars ceded 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than away from home (71.8).
  • Providence drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
  • The Rams allowed fewer points at home (71.0 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Rhode Island knocked down more treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (29.9%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Washington State L 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/22/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 97-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/26/2023 Yale W 76-72 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/6/2023 Brown - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

