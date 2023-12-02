Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|10:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
