Can we expect Reilly Smith finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in four of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Smith has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

