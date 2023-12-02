Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Fancy a wager on Crosby? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Crosby has averaged 19:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Crosby has a goal in 10 games this season out of 22 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Crosby has a point in 18 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 22 games played.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Crosby hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 3 25 Points 4 14 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.