Saturday's game features the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) clashing at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-48 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Mountaineers enter this game on the heels of a 73-55 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 78, Saint Bonaventure 48

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers beat the Charlotte 49ers in an 84-56 win on November 24. It was their best win of the season.

The Mountaineers have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 135) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 149) on November 25

54-51 over George Washington (No. 190) on November 23

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 201) on November 11

94-40 at home over Youngstown State (No. 282) on November 19

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Lauren Fields: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) JJ Quinerly: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Kyah Watson: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 47.2 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball and are allowing 50.5 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

