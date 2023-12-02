How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies score 9.8 more points per game (60.3) than the Mountaineers give up (50.5).
- Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
- West Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
- The Mountaineers score 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Bonnies give up (65.4).
- West Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
- When Saint Bonaventure allows fewer than 75 points, it is 2-3.
- The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies concede defensively.
West Virginia Leaders
- Jordan Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Lauren Fields: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)
- JJ Quinerly: 16.3 PTS, 3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Kyah Watson: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 47.2 FG%
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|George Washington
|W 54-51
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 73-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Penn State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
