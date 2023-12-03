Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Cooper's 47 grabs are good enough for a team-best 765 total yards (and an average of 69.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 86 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Rams

Cooper vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Rams yield 217.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Rams have allowed 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.0 per game. That ranks third in the league.

Watch Browns vs Rams on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 11 games this season.

Cooper has been targeted on 86 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season (22.0% target share).

He has been targeted 86 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (30th in NFL).

In two of 11 games this season, Cooper has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Cooper has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.