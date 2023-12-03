Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - December 3
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Boston Bruins (16-4-3) at TD Garden on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 84 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the league.
- Its +19 goal differential is the third-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+240)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.