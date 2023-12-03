Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the second-place Boston Bruins (16-4-3) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4) on Sunday, December 3 at TD Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Turn on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Bruins and Blue Jackets take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.4 goals per game (84 in total), 27th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 73 goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 23 1 17 18 7 12 - Boone Jenner 25 12 5 17 8 12 55.9% Ivan Provorov 25 2 13 15 14 4 - Johnny Gaudreau 25 3 10 13 10 7 0% Kirill Marchenko 23 7 6 13 4 13 17.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 58 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players