Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at TD Garden. If you're thinking about a wager on Jenner against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Boone Jenner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus this season, in 19:38 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Jenner's 25 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jenner has a point in 12 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Jenner has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Jenner goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Jenner Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 4 17 Points 3 12 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

