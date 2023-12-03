The college football season continues into Week 14, which includes one game involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!