The Cleveland Browns (7-4) will look to upset the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Rams go up against the Browns. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Browns vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have had the lead three times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Rams have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Rams have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

In 11 games this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost five times, and tied one time.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Browns' 11 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

The Rams have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been leading after the first half in six games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in five games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have led three times (2-1 in those games), have been losing six times (3-3), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

2nd Half

So far this year, the Browns have won the second half in five games, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

In 11 games this year, the Rams have lost the second half six times and won five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.8 points on average in the second half.

