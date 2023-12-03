The Cleveland Browns (7-4) visit the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Browns

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Browns Insights

This season the Browns put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.7) than the Rams give up (21.3).

The Browns rack up 320.6 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 331.2 the Rams give up.

Cleveland rushes for 139.5 yards per game, 26.2 more than the 113.3 Los Angeles allows per contest.

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 23 times, 14 more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Browns Away Performance

In road games, the Browns put up 25.2 points per game and give up 29.6. That's more than they score (21.7) and allow (19) overall.

On the road, the Browns rack up 350.2 yards per game and concede 334.6. That's more than they gain (320.6) and allow (247.9) overall.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (192.6) and allowed (212.2) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 181.2 and 142, respectively.

The Browns rack up 157.6 rushing yards per game in away games (18.1 more than their overall average), and concede 122.4 away from home (16.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Browns convert 32.9% of third downs and allow 36.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert (31.3%) and allow (27.1%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Baltimore W 33-31 FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh W 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver L 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston - CBS

