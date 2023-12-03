Browns vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 versus the Cleveland Browns (7-4). An over/under of 40 points has been set for this game.
Before the Rams take on the Browns, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Rams, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Browns vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-3.5)
|40
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Rams (-3.5)
|39.5
|-178
|+148
Other Week 13 Odds
Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
Browns vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Cleveland is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Browns are 3-0 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Cleveland has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.
- Los Angeles is 4-5-2 ATS this season.
- As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Los Angeles games have hit the over on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).
